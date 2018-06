09.30 News in brief

-Attica is experiencing a deterioration of the weather this morning, with rain and heavy storms. The phenomena are expected to be severe until tomorrow. The temperature will not exceed 24 degrees Celsius. Increased traffic -due to the rain -in most streets of the city center at this hour, especially on the Attica Ring road and Kifissou Avenue.

-EU capitals should keep their word and open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania at the June 28-29 summit, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias told EURACTIV.com in a wide-ranging interview.

–Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday evening reiterated his opposition to the recently signed «Prespes Agreement» and said his party will vote down the deal when it comes before Parliament for ratification.

-Standard & Poor’s raised Greece’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings to B+ from the previous B rating, after the positive Eurogroup statement issued on Monday.

-“The measures decided upon by the Eurogroup (for Greece) go in the right direction, because in the medium term they will make Greece’s debt more sustainable and in the long term the ministers declared their willingness to take additional measures should the need arise,” Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB stated at Le Figaro daily.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to free two Greek servicemen held in an Edirne jail since March, in a phonecall on Monday to congratulate him on winning elections.

The same demand was expressed in a congratulation letter sent to Erdogan by main opposition leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is visiting London since yesterday. This afternoon he will meet with his British counterpart Theresa May, as well as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.