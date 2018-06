11.00 News in brief

-The weather took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, with rainfall in many parts of the country. Several problems have been reported in Halkidiki, Northern Greece and Volos in Central Greece.

-There was serious flooding in Mandra, western Attica, a city that was hard hit in last November’s deadly floods. The fire brigade received 83 calls from homes in Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara. Serious damages due to the mud have been reported in homes and shops.

“Rainfall will continue in the area today, but it will not be as heavy as yesterday” stated meteorologist Tasos Arniakos, at our station earlier.

-Shootings were reported in the area of Paleo Faliro this morning. The reasons are still unknown. One person has been injured.

-Lawmaker Giorgos Lazaridis from junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) left its parliamentary group in protest at the name deal signed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

The government attributed the move by Lazaridis to a plan to destabilize it hatched by business interests in Piraeus and Thessaloniki allegedly linked to New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

-Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras dismissed concerns his ruling coalition’s majority was in danger.

-Teachers are going to hold a rally outside the Ministry of Education at 12.30.

-US Immigration agents can no longer separate immigrant parents and children caught crossing the border from Mexico illegally and must work to reunite those families that had been split up in custody, a federal judge has ruled.

-Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Attica today. Maximum temperature 24 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.