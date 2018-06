09.00 News in brief

-EU leaders gather in Brussels today for the EU summit, where migration policy is expeceted to dominate the agenda.

-In an interview with the Financial Times, Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he is ready to strike a deal with Angela Merkel to make it easier for Germany to send asylum seekers back to other European countries, giving the embattled chancellor an important boost before the crucial EU summit.

-The upcoming period will be one of very good news for Greece’s economy, Tsipras predicted in another interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday. He stressed that in the last three years, Greece has on all fronts become part of the solution, not the problem.

– Greek main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for a scheduled meeting with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. “ New Democracy, when it becomes government, it will lower tax rates for enterprises”, Mitsotakis noted during the meeting

-Residents in the western suburbs of Mandra and Magoula suffered for a second day from the bad weather prevailing in the area. Several retail stores and houses have been flooded. Moreover, the residents of Vrasna in the Municipality of Volvi, northern Greece faced a severe thunderstorm. The firebrigade moved during the night 28 people to a safe place. The firebrigade received yesterday a total of 500 calls throughout the country.

-President Donald Trump will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House on July 30, with the trade spat between the United States and the European Union likely to top the agenda.

-Cloudy in Attica today with a chance of local rain and thunderstorms in the west and north. Maximum temperature 26 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 9.30.