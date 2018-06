09.30 News in brief

-EU leaders gather in Brussels today and tomorrow for the EU summit, where migration policy is expected to dominate the agenda.



-In an interview with the Financial Times, Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he is ready to strike a deal with Angela Merkel to make it easier for Germany to send asylum seekers back to other European countries.



“We don’t care about the fact that maybe we’ll have some returns from Germany if this will help, in order to give the signal to the smugglers [that Europe is tackling illegal migration flows],” said Mr Tsipras. He added the EU’s existing rule book for allocating responsibility for asylum-seekers, known as the Dublin regulation, was “out of life”.

-In a joint interview with the Guardian, Le Monde and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Spanish Premier Pedro Sánchez said the European Union had to view migration as a common problem rather than one that affected only individual member states.

His comments came after both Italy and Malta turned away the 630 people on board the rescue ship Aquarius and Italy’s far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, referred to the migrants and refugees aboard another rescue boat as a cargo of “human flesh”.

-The upcoming period will be one of very good news for Greece’s economy, Tsipras predicted in another interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday. He stressed that in the last three years, Greece has on all fronts become part of the solution, not the problem.

-Residents in the western suburbs of Mandra and Magoula suffered for a second day from the bad weather prevailing in the area. Several retail stores and houses have been flooded.

Moreover, the residents of Vrasna in the Municipality of Volvi, northern Greece faced a severe thunderstorm. The firebrigade moved during the night 28 people to a safe place.

-UK prime minister Theresa May will be given a brief opportunity to address her EU counterparts at the summit. Leaders are likely to put pressure on Britain to make a choice about the future relationship it wants with the EU.

-Cloudy in Attica today with a chance of local rain and thunderstorms in the west and north. Maximum temperature 26 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.