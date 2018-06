09.00 News in brief

-European leaders papered over the divisions on migration with a promise that some EU countries would take in migrants rescued from the Mediterranean sea.

Announcing the end of tense summit talks shortly before dawn, the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted that EU leaders had reached an agreement, including on migration.

Hours earlier that outcome had been in doubt, when Italy threatened to veto the entire text, unless other EU states did more to help with people arriving on Italian shores. Opposition from Poland, Hungary and other central European states to any hint of mandatory action meant talks dragged through the night.

The euro jumped 0.6% on news of the deal, while French president Emmanuel Macron declared that European cooperation “has won the day”.

Italy’s new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, said: “We are satisfied. It was a long negotiation but from today Italy is no longer alone.”

On leaving the summit, the German chancellorAngela Merkel conceded that “we still have a lot of work to do to bridge the different views”, but said it was “a good signal” that the EU had agreed a common text.

-The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomes Eurogroup decisions on Greece’s debt relief and believes it will reduce the country’s financial risks in the mid term, Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The fund will continue to support Greece through the post-program surveillance, which is very normal for every country concluding a program, he said.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of a European Council meeting in Brussels, where they discussed the FYROM name deal and the issue of the two Greek soldiers being detained by Turkish authorities.

-Tsipras also asked that NATO take a more active role regarding the detainment of the two Greek soldiers and Stoltenberg replied that he will make every effort possible.

-No metro service today from 11 pm to the end of the shift.

-Today, as every last Friday of each month, the Mayor of Athens Giorgos Kaminis will host his own show from 11am to noon at our station. You can call 2103411610 to place your question to the mayor.

-Five people were shot dead and others injured on Thursday in what police described as a “targeted attack” on a Maryland newspaper.

-Police officers were investigating a possible past dispute between the gunman and the newspaper’s staff. The shooter was arrested minutes after he began the rampage by police without further exchange of gunfire.

-Sunny in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 9.30