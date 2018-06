10.00 News in brief

Talking through the night, EU leaders surmounted an Italian blockade and clinched a tentative deal early this morning to create new “centers” on European soil for housing and processing asylum seekers, and to take an array of other cooperative steps on migration policy.

The deal, reached at 4:35 a.m., still falls short of an overall agreement to revise the EU’s asylum rules.

But the accord represented a crucial — if not complete — consensus on the bloc’s most divisive issue and stands to ease some political pressure, particularly on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Politico writes.

The deal strikes a balance between concerns of frontier, coastline countries hit hardest by arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers, and the political demands of interior nations who want to stop migrants traveling on to their countries — and the leaders’ conclusions sought to emphasize a sense of unity and resolve.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomes Eurogroup decisions on Greece’s debt relief and believes it will reduce the country’s financial risks in the mid term, Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The fund will continue to support Greece through the post-program surveillance, which is very normal for every country concluding a program, he said.

No metro service today from 11 pm to the end of the shift.

Today, as every last Friday of each month, the Mayor of Athens Giorgos Kaminis will host his own show at our station from 11am to noon. You can call 2103411610 to place your question to the mayor.

Sunny in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 11 o’clock.