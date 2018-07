09.00 News in brief

-Germany’s interior minister has offered to resign over Angela Merkel’s EU deal to tackle immigration, reports say.

Horst Seehofer, leader of the CSU, a key party in Mrs Merkel’s coalition, has grown increasingly angry at her position on immigration. He is set to meet the Chancellor again today.

Last week he threatened to turn asylum seekers away from Germany’s borders unless Mrs Merkel reached an acceptable deal with other EU partners.

His stance put Mrs Merkel’s coalition and her political future in question.

-The migration crisis will be at the epicenter of the European Parliament Plenary meeting in Strasbourg today and tomorrow.

-A Spanish rescue boat rescued 60 migrants from a rubber boat in the sea near Libya on Saturday, prompting Italy’s hard-line interior minister to immediately announce it won’t be allowed to dock in any Italian port.

Οn another incident, the Libyan coastguard rescued 41 persons off the country’s coast. According to the UN High Commission for Refugees 63 are still missing.

-A cabinet meeting is scheduled for 3.30 pm chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The meeting will focus on the statement made yesterday by junior coaltion partner Panos Kammenos that his party, Independent Greeks, will leave the coalition when the Prespes Agreement is put on vote in Parliament.

-EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will be in Athens today and tomorrow. He will hold meetings PM Alexis Tsipras and opposition political leaders. He will also meet Finance Minister Eukleides Tsakalotos.

-The Bank of Greece is expected to publish today its report on Greece’s debt. Moreover, the Euroworking Group convenes today to prepare pending issues for the July 12 Eurogroup meeting, which is expected to give the green light for the disbursement of 15 billion euros to Greece.

-Sunny in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 9.30.