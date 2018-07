09.30 News in brief

-Germany’s interior minister has offered to resign over Angela Merkel’s EU deal to tackle immigration, reports say.

Horst Seehofer, leader of the CSU, a key party in Mrs Merkel’s coalition, has grown increasingly angry at her position on immigration. He is set to meet the Chancellor again this afternoon at 6.

-The migration crisis will be at the epicenter of the European Parliament Plenary meeting in Strasbourg today and tomorrow.

-A cabinet meeting is scheduled for 3.30 pm chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The meeting will focus on the statement made yesterday by junior coaltion partner Panos Kammenos that his party, Independent Greeks, will leave the coalition when the Prespes Agreement is put on vote in Parliament.

–EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will be in Athens today and tomorrow. He will hold meetings PM Alexis Tsipras and opposition political leaders. He will also meet Finance Minister Eukleides Tsakalotos.

-The Bank of Greece is expected to publish today its report on Greece’s debt. Moreover, the Euroworking Group convenes today to prepare pending issues for the July 12 Eurogroup meeting, which is expected to give the green light for the disbursement of 15 billion euros to Greece.

-Downing Street has produced a third model for handling customs after the UK leaves the EU, the BBC understands.

Details of the new plan have not been revealed publicly but senior ministers will discuss it at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat, on Friday.

Ministers have been involved in heated discussions recently as they tried to choose between two earlier models.

-Sunny in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.