10.00 News in brief

-The future of Germany’s coalition government is hanging in the balance after the country’s interior minister reportedly announced his intention to resign over a migration showdown with Angela Merkel.

Horst Seehofer, who is also leader of the Christian Social Union, on Sunday night offered to step down from his ministerial role and party leadership in a closed-door meeting in which he and fellow CSU leaders had debated the merits of the migration deal Merkel hammered out with fellow European Union leaders in Brussels.

He is set to meet the Chancellor again this afternoon at 6.

-The migration crisis will be at the epicenter of the European Parliament Plenary meeting in Strasbourg today and tomorrow.

-The Libyan coastguard rescued 41 persons off the country’s coast. According to the UN High Commission for Refugees 63 persons are still missing.

-A cabinet meeting is scheduled for 3.30 pm chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The meeting will focus on the statement made yesterday by junior coaltion partner Panos Kammenos that his party, Independent Greeks, will leave the coalition when the Prespes Agreement is put on vote in Parliament.

–EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will be in Athens today and tomorrow. He will hold meetings PM Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Eukleides Tsakalotos.

-The Bank of Greece is expected to publish today its report on Greece’s debt.



-Russians demonstrated in cities across the country on Sunday in protest at a rise in the pension age. The rallies, organised by an unusually broad group of opposition forces, drew crowds of up to 3,000 in dozens of towns and cities across the country, opposition leaders said.

-Sunny in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10.30