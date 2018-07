11.00 News in brief

-Minister of Defense, Panos Kammenos held a press conference ahead of the NATO summit on July 11-12.

“Elections or a referendum, is the only solution, unless 180 Mps vote for the Prespes Agreement” he stated earlier.

-Angela Merkel has reached a deal on migration with her interior minister Horst Seehofer.

Both sides agreed to set up closed “transit centres” – similar to existing facilities at airports – that would allow German authorities to speedily process applicants and, if they are rejected, repatriate them to their EU arrival country if that state agrees.

-Another shipwreck was found near Libya. 16 persons have been rescued, while another 114 are still missing.



-European Commissioner for Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici is in Athens since yesterday. He was received earlier by the President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and at 11.30 he will participate in a debate with members of the Greek parliament. At 1.15 he will meet with the Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and later on with political party leaders Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Fofi Gennimata.

-State hospital doctors and staff in Athens will walk off the job today from 11 a.m. until the end of their shifts.They will gather at 11.30 outside the Ministry of Health on Aristotelous street.

-Journalists are holding a work freeze from 11am to 2pm, as their union– ESIEA– is holding its general assembly during that time.

-Sunny in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.