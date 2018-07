09.00 News in brief

-Eurogroup President Mario Centeno more-or-less dampened expectations over any «discounts» in agreed-to reforms and austerity measures to be imposed in Greece next year.

In an exclusive interview with «Nαftemporiki» daily , Centeno, emphasized that he expects Greece will not «deviate» from its commitments to institutional creditors, when asked about repeated statements, over the recent period, by top Greek ministers and cadres hinting at watered down pension cuts as well as promises to restore more favorable sector-wide collective bargaining agreements and even raise minimum monthly wage scales

-Today at a European Parliament Plenary session at 3pm, in the presence of Mario Centeno, the Greek bailout program will be completed.

-There will be no «clean exit» from the bailout agreement in August, New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his meeting with EU Commissioner for Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici.

The main opposition leader asked the commissioner «to be more careful in his public statements, respecting the sacrifices Greeks have undergone the last three years.»

-Standard &Poor’s Global Ratings on Tuesday raised its long and short term issuer credit ratings on four Greek banks, Alpha Bank, Eurobank Ergasias, National Bank of Greece, and Piraeus Bank and said the outlook on them is stable.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Thessaloniki today for the 4th Quadrilateral Summit between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia.

Tsipras and his counterparts will discuss closer cooperation in energy, transport, infrastructure and security.

-With disagreements within the coalition over the Macedonia name deal intensifying, the leftist-led government is struggling to strike a delicate balance between upholding the agreement and containing the opposition from its junior partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL). The government hinted on Tuesday that it could accept an enhanced majority for the deal’s ratification.

In the meantime, the crucial referendum in FYROM will take place in late September or early October but the question of the referendum has not been decided yet, stated the neighboring country’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

-A new video has been released of the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a Thai cave, in which they say they are in good health.

Smiling and at times laughing, they each introduce themselves one by one.

They were found on Monday after nine days trapped deep in the cave by rising water, and have since received food and medical treatment.

-Sunny and hot in Attica with the temperature reaching a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 9.30.