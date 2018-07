12.00 News in brief

-Heavy traffic on Kifissou Avenue from Athinon Avenue to Nea Philadelphia, due to a car crash near Acharnon junction.

-What Greece needs to learn from the other euro crisis countries, Handelsblatt daily reports.

In August, Greece leaves the bailout which begun over eight years ago. But the head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Reggling urges Athens to proceed with further reforms.

-In comments in Athens on Tuesday, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici hinted at possible flexibility in pension cuts due to come into effect next year.

-Eurogroup President Mario Centeno more-or-less dampened expectations over any «discounts» in agreed-to reforms and austerity measures to be imposed in Greece next year.

In an exclusive interview with «Nαftemporiki» daily , Centeno, emphasized that he expects Greece will not «deviate» from its commitments to institutional creditors.

-Today at a European Parliament Plenary session at 3pm, in the presence of Mario Centeno, the Greek bailout program will be completed.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Thessaloniki today for the 4th Quadrilateral Summit between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia.

Tsipras and his counterparts will discuss closer cooperation in energy, migration, transport, infrastructure and security.

-The former Malaysian prime minister has appeared in court in Kuala Lumpur where he was charged with corruption-related offences over his alleged involvement in the multibillion-dollar 1MBD corruption scandal.

-Sunny and hot in Attica with the temperature reaching a high of 35 degrees Celsius.