09.30 News in brief

-At noon, political leaders are expected to cross their swords at a Parliament Plenary discussion on the economy and the June 21st Eurogroup agreement, after a relevant request by opposition New Democracy party.

–Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos was quoted by Reuters on Wednesday as saying that long-term fiscal targets that his government has agreed to – especially an annual 2.2-percent primary budget surplus as a percentage of GDP between the year 2023 and 2060 – may need to be “reviewed”.

–Next Wednesday, July 11th, the European Commission will announce the details of Greece’s post memorandum period. The EU Commission will undertake the role of Greece’s supervisor from August 21st until the year 2022.

-“In the last year, just about no one would have expected that so many things would change in our region,” said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday after the completion of the 4th qua-dri-lateral meeting that includes Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia.

-On the Prespes agreement, Tsipras stated: “A year ago it probably seemed impossible to achieve it, but it is now a fact and puts the basis to solve an exceptionally important issue, giving new prospects to the whole area.”

-Thai rescuers say 12 boys trapped deep inside a cave complex may be able to walk out – provided their path can be drained before monsoon showers predicted for the weekend.

-Sunny and hot in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.