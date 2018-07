09.30 News in brief

-US Vice President Mike Pence congratulated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, over the phone last night, on the historic agreement with FYROM to resolve the long-standing name issue.

-Pence spoke also with the neighboring country’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to congratulate him on the agreement with Greece. He welcomed the positive decision by the European Council on a path to open accession talks in June 2019 and reaffirmed U.S. support for the country’s membership in NATO and the EU.

-Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Prime Minister Zoran Zaev sent a message of friendship to the Greek people in an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

-Zaev expressed his confidence that the referendum his country will hold in September or October will be successful.

-Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban said that Hungary would refuse to take back migrants who had travelled through the country – even if they had registered in Hungary and not in Greece.

-Nikis street, near Syntagma square, is currently closed as employees working at state hospitals have blocked the entrance of the Ministry of Finance and demand to see the Minister, Eukleides Tsakalotos.

-Theresa May says her cabinet has «a great opportunity – and a duty» to agree a blueprint for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

Before today’s crunch Chequers meeting she said she wanted «ambitious new trade deals» and an agreement «in the best interests of the UK and the EU».

-Sunny and hot in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.