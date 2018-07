12.00 News in brief

-“Turkish authorites await the extradition of the 8 assassins, and we assure you that the two Greek servicemen detained will have a fair trial in Turkey”, a letter sent to the European Parliament the President of the turkish Parliamentary Committee in NATO writes, according to “TA NEA” daily.

-US Vice President Mike Pence congratulated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, over the phone last night, on the historic agreement with FYROM to resolve the long-standing name issue.

-Pence spoke also with the neighboring country’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. He reaffirmed U.S. support for the country’s membership in NATO and the EU.

-In an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Thursday, Zaev expressed his confidence that the referendum his country will hold in September or October will be successful.

-German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to tighten controls at the Austrian border to stop people who have applied for asylum in other EU countries from entering Germany.

-The deal with her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, was aimed at defusing a row that had threatened to break up her four-month-old coalition government.

-Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has agreed with Seehofer that Austria will not be responsible for migrants turned back at the German border.

-Theresa May says her cabinet has «a great opportunity – and a duty» to agree a blueprint for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

Before today’s crunch Chequers meeting she said she wanted «ambitious new trade deals» and an agreement «in the best interests of the UK and the EU».

-Sunny and hot in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief Μοnday morning at 9.