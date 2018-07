11.00 Νews in brief

11.00 Ν ews in brief

-Cave divers in Thailand resumed the high-risk operation to extract the remaining eight boys and their football coach from a vast flooded cave system.

Four boys were brought safely out of the cave on Sunday.

But the mission was paused overnight for air tanks to be replaced.

The four boys have been declared in “good overall health” though they are waiting for the results of tests.

They have not yet been able to see their families. A senior health official said they should be able to see them later today as long as there was “no hugging, no touching” until test results were back.

-At least 110 people are thought to have died after record rainfall caused flooding and landslides in western Japan.

More than 70 others are believed to be missing, the Japan Times reported.

-Turkey on Sunday sacked more than 18,500 state employees, including police officers, soldiers and academics, before the expected end of a two-year state of emergency this month.

-Τurkish President Erdogan will be sworn in this afternoon under a new executive presidency after his outright victory in the June 24 elections. There will be a lavish ceremony and a new cabinet will be announced.

The current parliamentary system will end under constitutional changes approved in a referendum last year.

The European Commission will be represented by EU Migration Commissioner Demetris Avramopoulos. New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyannis will also be present -as she said- to raise the issue of the detention of the two Greek soldiers.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras travels to Thessaloniki today to attend the General Asssembly of the Confederation of Greek Enterprises, SEV. On Wednesday he will travel to Brussels for the two-day NATO Summit, joined by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias and Defence Minister, Panos Kammenos. The agenda includes accession talks for FYROM.

-Finance minister Eukleides Tsakalotos and Deputy Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis travel to the United States to hold meetings with investment funds. Washington and Brussels sent strict messages to Greece to stick to its Eurogroup commitments.

-Tragedy in the area of Argiroupolis. A 14-year old boy put an end to his life on Sunday. He has allegedly left a letter proving that he was a victim of bullying by that some of his schoolmates.

-Summer sales begin today in retail stores across the country. They will last until Friday, August 31st.

-Cloudy weather with local rain and occasional thunderstorms is expected in Attica today. The temperature will reach a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.