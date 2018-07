10.00 News in brief

-Thai authorities have confirmed today’s final rescue mission began with 19 divers going in.

Despite the heavy rain overnight, conditions in the cave haven’t changed much.

The head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, announced the four boys and their coach will be brought out in one mission.

The first eight boys rescued from the cave in northern Thailand are in good mental and physical health.

The boys have undergone X-rays and blood tests. Two have been treated for lung inflammation.

They will remain under observation in hospital for at least seven days.

-Theresa May will chair her new-look cabinet this morning after a string of resignations over her Brexit strategy left her government in crisis.

Mrs May was forced to carry out a reshuffle of her top team after Boris Johnson and David Davis both quit.

-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the new ministers of his cabinet as Turkey officially switched to an executive presidency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has named his son-in-law as the country’s finance minister.

The appointment of Berat Albayrak appeared to rattle the markets.

Mevlut Cavusoglu remains the country’s Foreign Minister.

-Greece’s image in Europe and across the globe has changed impressively, said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday, addressing the general assembly of the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece in Thessaloniki.

For 2019, there is fiscal room of 860 million euros and the government has committed to providing tax breaks worth some 750 million euros, he said.

-Tsipras is in London today to take part in the EU-Western Balkans Summit. Tomorrow he will go to Brussels to participate in the two-day NATO Summit, on the sidelines of which he will meet Turkish President Erdogan.

-French President Emmanuel Macron used the last abode of French kings to promise a more humble leadership style, Politico writes this morning.

“I know that I can’t do everything right,” said the 39-year-old, calling himself “humble but determined.”

-Polls confirm that Macron’s image problem is also a political one. Macron’s popularity plummeted in July to an all-time low of 32 percent in one poll and 34 percent in another.

-Rain is expected in the northern parts of Attica this afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 11 o’clock.