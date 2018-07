10.00 News in brief

-“Post memorandum supervision has no connection to a new program. Greek authorities will decide what to do from now-on, stated European Commissioner for financial affairs, Pierre Moscovici at ETHNOS daily. As for the issue of pension cuts, he said: “We will discuss this issue when the time comes”.

-The European Union is not pleased with the Greek government’s decision to postpone an increase of the VAT on five islands affected by migration, a senior EU official said on Tuesday, noting the measure was not agreed with Brussels.

According to the official, the measure will only apply until the end of the year. He said the abrupt change meant that alterations had to be made to the bailout program which the board of the European Stability Mechanism will be called to approve on Thursday night.

-The Greek government has decided to expel two Russian diplomats, and ban the entry into Greece of two more, accusing them of intrusion into domestic affairs and illegal acts against Greece’s national security, “Kathimerini” daily has learned.

More specifically, Athens is accusing the Russian diplomats of efforts to extract and circulate information, and to bribe Greek state operatives, which have failled.

-The Metro will hold a work freeze tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras travels to Brussels today to attend the two-day NATO summit, where FYROM’s accession is on the agenda of talks.

-A meeting between Greek Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reportedly take place on Thursday at 3.30 pm on the sidelines of the NATO summit, during which the Prime minister will raise the issue of two Greek servicemen still being detained in Turkey.

-President Donald Trump is set to meet Nato leaders for potentially fractious talks.

Ahead of his visit, Trump hit out at the EU on trade and at his Nato allies for failing to spend enough on defence.

He was met with a sharp rebuke from European Council President Donald Tusk, who accused the president of criticising Europe «almost daily».

-France will face England or Croatia in the World Cup final after winning Belgium in the semi-final in St. Petersburg yesterday. Today’s semi-final will be broadcast at 9pm.

-Sunny in Attica with the temperature reaching a high of 32 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 11 o’clock.