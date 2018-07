12.00 News in brief

1 2 .00 News in brief

-The foreign ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday it would respond in kind to Greece’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported.

-The Greek government has decided to expel two Russian diplomats, and ban the entry into Greece of two more, accusing them of intrusion into domestic affairs and illegal acts against Greece’s national security.

More specifically, Athens is accusing the Russian diplomats of efforts to extract and circulate information, and to bribe Greek state operatives, which have failled.

-“Post memorandum supervision has no connection to a new program. Greek authorities will decide what to do from now-on, stated European Commissioner for financial affairs, Pierre Moscovici at ETHNOS daily. As for the issue of pension cuts, he said: “We will discuss this issue when the time comes”.

-The Metro will hold a work freeze tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras travels to Brussels today to attend the two-day NATO summit, where FYROM’s accession is on the agenda of talks.

-A meeting between Greek Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reportedly take place on Thursday at 3.30 pm on the sidelines of the NATO summit, during which the Prime minister will raise the issue of two Greek servicemen still being detained in Turkey.

-After a five-year trial, a member of a neo-Nazi gang has been found guilty of 10 racially-motivated murders.

Beate Zschäpe was the main defendant on trial over the murder of eight ethnic Turks, a Greek citizen and a policewoman between 2000 and 2007.

The verdict carries an automatic life sentence.

-France will face England or Croatia in the World Cup final after winning Belgium in the semi-final in St. Petersburg yesterday. Today’s semi-final will be broadcast at 9pm.

-Sunny in Attica with the temperature reaching a high of 32 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.