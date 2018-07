13.00 News in brief

-The ESM council approved the disbursement of Greece’s last loan tranche, as long as commitments are fulfilled.

-Yesterday, the scheduled disbursement of 15 billion euros to Greece, the final tranche of the current bailout, has been kicked back by the Eurogroup to early August, after Berlin reportedly objected to a decision by the government late last month to “freeze” a scheduled harmonization of the VAT rate on five eastern Aegean islands.

-Asked whether there is any fiscal scope for the pension cuts planned for 2019 to be averted, Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno and European Stability Mechanism Managing Director Klaus Regling stressed there should be no change to what has already been agreed. “The next stage, the end of the program, is very important for the building of confidence in Greece, which must remain loyal to the pledges made in the course of the program,” Centeno said.

-On July 27 the executive council of the International Monetary Fund will examine its report on the Greek economy, which will include a debt sustainability analysis.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that he raised the issue of Turkish escalation of tension in the Aegean Sea and of the two Greek servicemen who are being held in Edirne without trial, at his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, scheduled on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

At a press conference, Tsipras said the nearly two-hour meeting was not an easy one.

Erdogan brought up in response the issue of the eight Turkish servicemen who had fled to Greece after the failed coup attempt in 2016.

-Donald Trump has said the UK will «probably not» get a trade deal with the US, if the prime minister’s Brexit plan goes ahead.

The president is currently in Sandhurst, the royal military academy, where he participates in a viewing of joint military forces.

From there he goes to Chequers for a bilateral meeting with Theresa May, scheduled in one hour from now.

-Sunny in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief Monday morning at 9.