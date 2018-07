11.00 News in brief

1 1 .00 News in brief

-Tension and tear gas use earlier on Nikis street near Syntagma square, which is still closed by members of POEDIN state hospital employees union and Public Servants Union ADEDI. State hospital doctors in Athens and Piraeus are going to hold a work freeze from this hour to 3pm.

-US President Donald Trump arrived in Finland and is set to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later on.



Mr Trump said he had «low expectations» ahead of the talks in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

The highly anticipated meeting comes after 12 Russians were charged with hacking in the 2016 US elections.

Mr Trump has also been urged to raise the poisoning of two people in the UK who came into contact with the nerve agent Novichok. Investigators believe the incident is linked to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in March.

-Donald Trump described the European Union one of his greatest “foes” in another extraordinary diplomatic intervention on Sunday, just hours before meeting Putin.

Donald Tusk, president of the European council, tweeted: “America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news.”

-We just finished a fruitful meeting in which we agreed to develop the EU-China strategic partnership further, Τusk said after the completion of the first meeting of the EU-China summit .

“We discussed foreign and security cooperation and the situation in our respective neighbourhoods. We reiterated our support for the peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue through diplomatic means, and for a complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. We are also united in our commitment to the continued, full and effective implementation of the Iran nuclear deal”, Tusk said from Beijing

-Tens of thousands of supporters wrapped in red, white and blue flags and singing the French national anthem have poured on to the Champs-Élysées in Paris to celebrate France’s World Cup victory over Croatia, cheering that the nation was now firmly a football superpower.

-Sunny in Attica today. Maximum temperature 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.