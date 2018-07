12.00 News in brief

-Tension and tear gas use earlier on Nikis street near Syntagma square, which is still closed aby members of POEDIN state hospital employees union and Public Servants Union ADEDI. They will meet the Minister of Finance shortly.

State hospital doctors in Athens and Piraeus are holding a work freeze until 3pm.

-US President Donald Trump meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this morning at the Finnish capital Helsinki.

Mr Trump said he had «low expectations» ahead of the talks.

The highly anticipated meeting comes after 12 Russians were charged with hacking in the 2016 US elections.

Trump says relations with Russia have ‘never been worse’as he prepares to meet Putin.

He further said his strained meeting with Nato was ‘great’ as he arrived in Helsinki.

-French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a reception ceremony on Monday for the national football team at his Elysee Palace official residence to celebrate their victory against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

-The “Scorpions” are holding a concert at the Kallimarmaron Panathinaic stadium tonight at 9pm. Traffic alterations will take place in the city center as of 6pm.

-Sunny in Attica today. Maximum temperature 35 degrees Celsius.

