09.00 News in brief

There has been a barrage of criticism in the US after President Donald Trump defended Russia over claims of interference in the 2016 elections, the BBC reports.

In two separate interviews to US broadcaster Fox News, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday offered their views on the Helsinki summit. Trump claimed Germany’s chancellor is «paying Russia billions of dollars.» Putin claimed a probe into Russian meddling is just «political games.» Both appeared fond of newfound relations.