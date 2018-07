10.00 News in brief

Donald Trump drew mostly bipartisan condemnation after failing to denounce Russian meddling in the US presidential election at a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin.

At a summit with Putin in Finland on Monday, Mr Trump contradicted US intelligence agencies, saying Russia had no reason to meddle.

The top Republican in Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan, said Mr Trump must see that «Russia is not our ally». Mr Putin denied the interference claim.

Senator John McCain, a key member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said it was a «disgraceful performance». Former CIA director John Brennan said Mr Trump’s news conference «was nothing short of treasonous».

Moscow is expected to reply back to Athens’ recent decision to expel two Russian diplomats from Greece. The Russian foreign Ministry spokeswoman has invited Greek correspondents to Moscow to be briefed on the issue some time this week.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Monday that Athens considered the issue regarding the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece to be resolved. «We took the measures we needed to take and at the moment we consider the matter to be finished,» he said.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, FYROM’s PM Zoran Zaev said his government received a series of reports that people were paid by Greek businessmen sympathetic to Russia large sums of money to commit acts of violence ahead of the referendum on the name deal struck with Greece last month.

The current tension in Greek – Russian relations, Alexis Tsipras’ recent meeting with Tayyip Erdogan as well as the end of fiscal programs in Greece are expected to top the agenda of today’s Political Council of ruling SYRIZA party to begin at 10.30 this morning.

Brexit campaign group Vote Leave has been fined £61,000 and referred to the police after an Electoral Commission probe said it broke electoral law. The investigation found «significant evidence of joint working» between the group and another organisation – BeLeave – leading to it exceeding its spending limit by almost £500,000.

Sunny weather in Attica today. Maximum temperature 37 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow at 09.00.