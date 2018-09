10.00 News in brief

-Crucial meetings for the greek government in New York, on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly. Tomorrow the Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with the Turkish President Erdogan. Today he will address the Assembly with a speech on Peace.

-The countdown for Sunday’s FYROM referendum on the name issue has begun. The President of the country, Giorgi Ivanov has said he will abstain from voting.

-Political parties on Sunday evening condemned an attack on SYRIZA MP for Messinia, Petros Konstantineas, near the Kalamata soccer ground.

The MP told the Athens-Macedonia News Agency that he was set up by around 30 people, apparently members of far-right groups, who beat him. 5 people have been detained.

-Restrictions for curbing traffic congestion in downtown Athens and containing smog go into effect today, the Transport Ministry has announced. Violators will face fines of 100 euros.

-Efforts to relieve overcrowding at the Moria reception and identification centre continue, with 400 migrants scheduled to leave today.

-Aquarius rescue vessel operating in the central Mediterranean Sea has had its registration revoked, leaving its future operations in jeopardy.

-UK Prime Minister Theresa May will come under intense pressure from leading Brexiters today to ditch her Chequers proposals and back a free trade deal with the EU instead, as she faces a bruising cabinet show-down in the wake of the disastrous Salzburg summit.

Sunny in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 11 o’clock.

