09.00 News in brief

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this afternoon in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly. EU-Turkish relations, the situation on the Aegean Sea and the Cyprus issue will be included on the agenda of talks.

-Yesterday, Tsipras addressed the “Nelson Mandela” UN Peace Summit, where he stated that “Greece exits memoranda programs, protects the most vulnerable, handles unprecedented refugee flows and solves international disputes, such as the FYROM name issue”.

-The 73 year-old jewelry shop owner will face the presecutor today on the 33-year old Zack Kostopoulos beating case. A second man will also face the prosecutor after admitting of taking part in the incident.

-Police have arrested eight suspects over an attack on SYRIZA deputy Petros Konstantineas after a football match on Sunday in Kalamata. Police are believed to be looking for two more suspects.

-The proposal of New Democracy opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of transfering ENFIA property tax to local authorities, will be discussed at the KEDE municipal council board meeting at 10 this morning.

-Mayor of Athens, Giorgos Kaminis is in Brussels today to participate in the annual dialogue of mayors of EU capitals with the European Commission.

-The co-founders of photo-sharing giant Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, are both leaving the firm.

Systrom, the chief executive of the app, said they were departing to “explore our curiosity and creativity».

Instagram, which was purchased by Facebook in 2012, now has more than one billion users.

-Partly cloudy in Attica, with a drop in temperature that will not exceed 26 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.

