10.00 News in brief

-The 73 year-old jewelry shop owner was granted an extension to face the presecutor on the 33-year old Zack Kostopoulos beating case. A second man will also face the prosecutor after admitting of taking part in the incident.

-Ankara’s extradition request for the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after the failed 2016 coup, the Cyprus peace process and bilateral ties are expected to be at the center of talks, as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in New York Tuesday on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

The meeting between the two men is scheduled to take place at 6.30 p.m (Greek time).

-Yesterday, Tsipras addressed the “Nelson Mandela” UN Peace Summit, where he stated that “Greece exits memoranda programs, protects the most vulnerable, handles unprecedented refugee flows and solves international disputes, such as the FYROM name issue”.

-The proposal of New Democracy opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of transfering ENFIA property tax to local authorities, will be discussed at the KEDE municipal council board meeting at 10 this morning.

-Mayor of Athens, Giorgos Kaminis is in Brussels today to participate in the annual dialogue of mayors of EU capitals with the European Commission.

-Theresa May’s cabinet has agreed a post-Brexit immigration system that will offer visas to immigrants in a tiered system based on skills and wealth, a flagship policy that is expected to be one of her key announcements to the Conservative party conference next week.

-Partly cloudy in Attica, with a drop in temperature that will not exceed 26 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 11 o’clock.

