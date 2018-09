10.00 News in brief

-Ships are docked at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio due to gale strong winds blowing at sea. Most sea routes are suspended. Schools on the islands of Andros, Tinos and Mykonos are closed today as winds may even reach 10 on the beaufort scale.

-Rain is forecast until Friday and storms for this coming weekend. The weather is expected to improve as of Monday.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the 73rd General Assembly meeting of the United Nations in New York.

He asked for respect of international law and to ease tension in the Aegean.

-The promotion of economic and energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean was at the center of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Wess Mitchell, assistant US secretary of state for European affairs, in New York Tuesday.

-One out of three consumers has overdue bills at DEI electricity provider. Arrears surpass 1 billion euros.

-The 73-year old jewelry shop owner will face the prosecutor today, on the Zack Kostopoulos beating case. Yesterday, he was granted an extension to appear before justice today.

-The European Union, Iran, China and Russia have set out a plan to sidestep unilateral US sanctions designed to cripple the Iranian economy and force the Iranians to renegotiate the nuclear deal signed in 2015.

-Cloudy in Attica with a chance of rain in the east and north. Winds are expected to reach 9 on the beaufort scale. The temperature will reach a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 11 o’clock.

Listen here: