11.00 News in brief

-A teacher from Tithorea, Fthiotida has died after the car she was riding collided with a train. Three more teachers are seriously injured.

-Problems due to the bad weather in many parts of Attica. The fire brigade received 355 calls in the last 24 hours, most of them involving fallen trees. Several areas are experiencing power cuts.

-Port authorities in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio extended the ban on sailing due to gale-force winds in the Aegean Sea reaching up to 9 and 10 Beaufort in places.

-The meteorological service of the Athens National Observatory has warned of the possibility that a Mediterranean hurricane could develop in southern parts of the Ionian Sea on Friday.

The service said that low barometric pressure is very likely to create tropical weather characteristics – powerful winds at up to 12 Beaufort, torrential rainfall and the development of a storm eye.

-Moody’s kept Greece’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at B3, with a positive outlook, in a credit opinion it issued on Wednesday.

-Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria announced Wednesday that Italy’s 2019 budget would comprise a basic income for poor people and a lower retirement age.

The measures were sought by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is in the ruling coalition with the right-wing League. The party had threatened not to vote for the budget unless its demands were met.

And the weather forecast…

Cloudy, windy and rainy in Attica this morning, with the temperature expected to reach a high fo 21 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.