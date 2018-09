12.00 News in brief

-Serious delays in routes from the Airport to Plakentias station for the suburban railway due to the bad weather.

-Heavy traffic due to the rain in most streets of the city center.

-The Meteo service has warned of the possibility of a tropical-like cyclone forming in the Ionian Sea.

According to Meteo, it is expected to move eastwards, bringing heavy rains and high winds to a large section of the Peloponnese and Crete early on Saturday, before moving on to Attica, Evia and the Cycladic Islands, reaching the East Aegean Islands, possibly even the Dodecanese Islands, by early Sunday.

Sea routes from Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio have resumed this morning.

-All schools in Attica and other prefectures are closed. The fire brigade has received more than 280 calls in the last 24 hours.

-Τhe Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) has

announced that 31 persons have died from the West Nile virus in Greece. 4 people have died in the past week.

-At 7.30pm, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will address the General Assembly of the United Nations. The Prespes Agreement will come for ratification at the Greek parliament in March, the Prime Minister stated at the Wall Street Journal.

-Today is the last day for tax payers to pay the first ENFIA property tax installment and their second income tax installment.

-The Italian government agreed to a 2019 budget deficit target at 2.4% of GDP on Thursday night in a move that was celebrated by leaders but could bring the heavily indebted country into conflict with the European Union.

-Rainy in Attica this morning. Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The temperature will not exceed 21 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.

More news in brief Monday morning at 9.