10.00 News in brief

-Heavy traffic due to the rain in many streets of the city center, especially on Kifissou Avenue heading outbound, Katechaki from Argyroupolis to Karea, on the Attica Ring road towards Elefsina until the Lamia junction and on the Imittos Ring road. The old national road from Elefsina to Thebes is closed at several parts due to a sinking of the ground.

-The European Union, the United States and NATO welcomed the result of the referendum held yesterday in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia for the Prespes Agreement.

They call on the opposition party to show responsibility and to take advantage of this historic opportunity.

-Macedonia’s vote on changing its name to North Macedonia looks to have fallen far short of the turnout required, the BBC reports.

-Less than 37% of people voted. The “Yes” vote surpassed 91%.

The agreement will be taken to Parliament for ratification. The country’s Prime Minister said that no better agreement with Greece is possible.

-Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras contacted his counterpart Zoran Zaev to congratulate him on his determination and courage to insist on the implementation of the current agreement.

-Areas hit by the cyclone have been declared at a state of emergency.

Evia island is cut in two, as the road connecting the south and north part of the island is closed.

-Today the draft budget is tabled in Parliament, which includes pledges made by the Prime Minister at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

-Capital controls are lifted as of today for transactions within Greece.

-Α picture of large-scale destruction is emerging in and around the Indonesian city of Palu after an earthquake and tsunami struck on Friday.

At least 832 people are confirmed to have died but that figure is expected to rise sharply as more remote areas are reached.

Cloudy in Attica with a chance of local rain until this afternoon. The temparature at a high of 20 degrees Celsius.

