10.00 News in brief

-Greece’s 2019 draft budget submitted by the finance ministry to Parliament on Monday evening includes two different scenarios on the country’s fiscal forecasts, depending on whether the agreed pension cuts will be implemented next year.

Extra taxes will amount to 245 οr 263 million euros next year, according to the two cases.

Based on the draft, the country’s primary budget surplus target will reach 3.56 percent of GDP if the pension cuts are not implemented and 4.14 percent if they are.

The draft also forecasts a 2.1 percent economic growth for the current year and sets a target for 2.5 percent for 2019.

Greece’s fiscal budget will be finalized in November, after the European Union reviews the budgets of EU member-states.

-Eurogroup head Mario Centeno said that pension cuts in Greece are a fiscal and not a structural issue and that Greece’s budgetary situation is much better now than when the measure was approved.

-“The FYROM referendum is not a prerequisite for the Prespes Agreement,” stated at ERT public television, Foreign Minister, Nikos Kotzias. He added that the worst case scenario is for the neighboring country to collapse.

-The leadership of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will have to make major decisions about the future of their country, US Special Envoy of the United Nations, Matthew Nimetz, said on Monday in statements to Greek Antenna TV’s correspondent in New York.

He expressed his support for the Prespes Agreement as the best possible path for the Balkans’ future prospects overall.

