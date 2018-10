12.00 News in brief

-A drop at the Athens Stock Exchange this morning. The general index is currently down by 3.9%.

-An extraordinary Eurogroup meeting may be called in November to decide on the issue of pensions and whether they are to be reduced.

-Finance Minister Euclides Tsakalotos said he was «almost very optimistic» that pensions, slated to be cut as of January 1, will not be reduced, at an interview he gave to national broadcaster ERT on Tuesday night. He said that the measure is not a structural one.

-Moscow hinted that it could veto the Prespes deal at the United Nations Security Council, as it believes it violates international law.

-Traffic alterations in effect today in the area of Kolonaki, downtown Athens, for the celebration of Dionysios Aeropagitis church, on Skoufa street. No parking is allowed in streets around the church, while traffic will be disrupted as of 4pm.

-Italy defied pressure from Brussels and its euro zone partners on Tuesday to water down ambitious budget plans, threatening to sue EU officials it said were to blame for a deepening sell-off on Rome’s financial markets, Reuters news agency reports.

And the weather forecast…

Cloudy in Attica with a chance of local showers. The temperature will reach a high of 25 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.