12.00 News in brief

-Stadiou street is currently closed as pensioners of Attica have gathered at this hour outside the Ministry of Labor demanding a rise in pensions and for benefits to remain. \

-All eyes are turned to today’s trading session of the Athens Stock Exchange. Yesterday, a big sell of in Greek banking shares was the result of “speculative pressures” and do not reflect the fundamentals of the sector, the government said.

The General Index is currently up by more than 1%

-EU Commissioner Korina Kretsou congratulated Mayor of Athens Giorgos Kaminis for recovering the Municipal Market of Kipseli. The inauguration of the historic market building on Fokionos Negri street is tonight at 8.

-A 48hour strike has been called for today and tomorrow by state doctors (PEDI and EOPYY).

-The US will pull out of a decades-old treaty with Iran which was used by Tehran as a basis for a case at the International Court of Justice, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

-Local showers in the east and north is the weather forecast for Attica today. The temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9