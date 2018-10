10.00 News in brief

-A big sell-off in Greek banking shares in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday was the result of “speculative pressures” and do not reflect the fundamentals of the sector, the government said.

The banking index plunged more than 17 percent in intraday trading to end 8.78 percent lower.

-The news of the latest bank share debacle prompted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon with leading government officials.

-Tsipras further held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the hope of shoring up US investment interest. The two men met last week in New York.

-“The conditions of most refugee hotspots in Greece are poor, despite the contribution of Germany and the EU. We cannot say we are satisfied”, German ambassador to Greece Jens Plοetner stated yesterday.

-Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos met with his U.S. counterpart James Mattis in Brussels, on the sidelines of the NATO meeting of Ministers of Defence, which deals with the refugee crisis and the situation in Syria. The two men discussed the result of the FYROM referendum.

-Pensioners of Attica gather at this hour on Kotzia square. They demand a rise in pensions and for benefits to remain.

-As Capitol Hill braced on Wednesday for the results of an FBI investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, moved the Senate closer to a vote on his nomination.

The move by the Republican leader sets up a critical Friday that could determine whether Kavanaugh is seated on the supreme court.

-Local showers in the east and north is the weather forecast for Attica today. The temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

