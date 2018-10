09.00 News in brief

-The government is going to present a new plan for repaying debts in 120 installments. The measure will apply to all those employed, pensioners and free lancers, groups excluded so far.

According to government sources, the Ministry of Finance is considering creating a “guarantee mechanism” for dealing with bad loans. Greek banks are in a very good state, Finance Minister Eukleides Tsakalotos has stated.

-New Democracy has unveiled its new logo, an abstract design merging the conservatives’ trademark flaming torch with the party’s initials.

-“[The new emblem] embodies the mission of our party. A party which is open to new ideas, which wants to bring Greeks together in a truth pact,” Mitsotakis said.

-Turkey on Thursday reacted angrily to a decision by the government of Cyprus to invite companies to bid on a new energy exploration zone off the island’s coast, known as block 7.

-In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that “the decision by the Greek-Cypriot government is proof that the equal rights and interests of the Turkish-Cypriot side with regard to the island’s natural resources continue to be ignored,” and added that the Turkish-Cypriot community are “co-owners” of the island.

-State hospital doctors in Attica hold a 6hour work freeze from this hour onwards. PEDI doctors are on their second day of strike.

-Hundreds of protesters against US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee have been arrested in Washington as the pick inched closer to winning confirmation.

Republicans declared that an FBI report had discharged Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault allegations.

-Partly cloudy in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.

