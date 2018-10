12.00 News in brief

-The German press today comments on the issue of Greek banks and bad loans, after the collapse of banking shares last Wednesday at the Athens Stock Exchange.

“Investors are worried about Greek banks. Now a rescue seems to be closer than ever, most probably at the expense of tax payers”, Die Welt writes.

-A new payment plan aimed at wage earners, pensioners and the self-employed regarding debts to the state that were amassed by the end of 2017 is being put together by the government. There are thoughts of allowing applicants to pay their dues in up to 120 instalments. Only those who are up-to-date with their obligations this year will be able to apply.

-According to government sources, the Ministry of Finance is considering creating a “guarantee mechanism” for dealing with bad loans.

-Turkey on Thursday reacted angrily to a decision by the government of Cyprus to invite companies to bid on a new energy exploration zone off the island’s coast, known as block 7.

-State hospital doctors in Attica hold a 6hour work freeze, until 3pm. PEDI doctors are on their second day of strike.

-Russian spies have been accused of involvement in a series of cyber-plots across the globe, leading the US to level charges against seven agents.

The US justice department said targets included the global chemical weapons watchdog, anti-doping agencies and a US nuclear company.

The allegations are part of an organized push-back against alleged Russian cyber-attacks around the world.

-Partly cloudy in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief Monday morning at 9.