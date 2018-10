10.00 News in brief

The Finance Ministry has tabled a new amendment calling for immediate seizures from taxpayers who have debts to public utility services, banks and other public organizations. At the same time the Independent Authority for Public Revenues has began confiscations of around 700 bank accounts in order to obtain part of the 100 billion euros of debt arrears.

Drivers will be able to get by mid November the bill for this year’s circulation taxes. They will have to pay this year’s tax only through e-banking system. total amount expected to be received by the State this year is around 1,2 billion euros.

Euclid Tsakalotos is due to meet investors in Singapore and Hong Kong tomorrow and the day after to assure them about the Greek economy. At the end of the week, he will be in Bali for the IMF’s annual conference, at the sidelines of which he is due to meet with Christine Lagarde. The two are expected to discuss the pension cuts and Greek plans to pay off part of its IMF loans early.

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia will both benefit if the name deal agreed between the two countries to end the 27-year-old dispute is implemented as soon as possible, the country’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Euronews in an interview published on Sunday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been invited by President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow on December 12. The visit is expected to give an end to the recent row in Greek – Russian diplomatic relations due to the Prespa agreement which Russia seems to object.

Dozens of migrants from Iran and Iraq have been camped on Aristotelous square in Thessaloniki for the past few days, waiting to be arrested by police, so that they can apply for asylum, local media reported on Sunday.Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro will face leftist Fernando Haddad in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election, scheduled for October 28. Bolsonaro got roughly 46 percent of the first-round votes, while Fernando Haddad from the Workers’ Party was in second place with just under 29 percent.

Fair weather in Attica today with the temperature reaching a high of 26 degrees

