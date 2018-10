10.00 News in brief

The International Monetary Fund has revised its short-term forecasts while lowering its medium-term forecasts for Greek growth in its October 2018 World Economic Outlook, which is published in the context of its annual meeting in Bali, Indonesia this week. Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will also be present at the event.

The IMF now expects next year’s growth rate to come to 2.4 percent, against 1.8 percent in April.

ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has strongly criticized the government for Greece’s banking system following yesterday’s yet another turmoil on the Greek stock market. He talked about ‘tragic mismanagement» that led according to him to a loss of ninety six% of the market capitalization following 2014.

The government on Monday sought to downplay concerns over the country’s banks. Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos insisted in an interview with Real FM radio that the recent turmoil at the Stock Exchange has no bearing on banks’ capital adequacy.

Tzanakopoulos said that fluctuations are nothing new to the Greek stock market due to its traditionally low turnovers, and he took aim at opposition New Democracy

Former Finance Minister Gkikas Hardouvelis has excluded the possibility of new recapitalization of the Greek banks. Speaking to Athina 9,84 FM he said that “I don’t think that there is a need for a new recapitalization of the banks”.

With the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s Parliament set to vote on the name deal with Greece on October 16, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg repeated on Monday that without its ratification, the Balkan nation will not be able to join the alliance.

“There is no plan B,” Stoltenberg said in Belgrade during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in response to a question about the political turmoil between the deal’s proponents and opponents in FYROM following last month’s referendum.

Fair weather in Attica with the temperature reaching a high of 24 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow at 9.00

Listen here