09.00 News in brief

-Thivon street is currently closed outside the Aglaia Kyriakou Childrens’ hospital from POEDIN medical employees of Attica, who are holding a protest. They are further holding a work freeze until 1 pm.

-The International Monetary Fund revised Greece’s 2019 growth estimates upwards to 2.4 percent. Furthermore, the Fund estimated that this year’s growth would be 1.8 percent, according to the World Economic Outlook.

The IMF estimated that Greece’s current account deficit will grow to 0.8 percent of GDP this year, while for 2019 it sees an increase in the current account deficit, estimated at 0.4 percent of GDP.

-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades and the President of Egypt Al Sisi, during the 6th Trilateral Summit of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt in Elounda, Crete.

-Traffic alterations until 4 in the afternoon on Posidonos street from the level of Aegaios street until Nireos street from Paleo Faliro until Kalithea, heading towards Glyfada, due to road works.

-Powerful Hurricane Michael is set to make landfall in Florida later on Wednesday, forcing mass evacuations in the southern US state.

More than 370,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in Florida.

Florida, Alabama and Georgia have declared states of emergency.

At least 13 people have reportedly died in Central America due to the storm.

-Partly cloudy in Attica today with the winds blowing 7 on the Beaufort scale. The temperature today will reach a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.

Listen here: