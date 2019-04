11.00 News in brief

EU leaders are to meet for an emergency summit in Romania this afternoon to decide whether to offer the UK another delay to Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to postpone the date the UK leaves the EU beyond this Friday, until 30 June.

But the EU is expected to offer a longer delay, after European Council President Donald Tusk urged the other 27 leaders to back a flexible extension of up to a year – and with conditions.

Independent MP Giorgos Amyras is giving up his parliamentary seat ahead of European Parliament elections where he is expected to run as an MEP candidate for conservative New Democracy opposition.

Amyras was elected in Greece’s Parliament with To Potami party in January 2015. His seat goes to Potami MP Antigone Lymperaki.

Opposition New Democracy on Tuesday accused the leftist-led government of fabricating the alleged Novartis bribery scandal to divert the public’s attention from the controversial name deal signed last year with North Macedonia.

Responding to demands for his immunity from prosecution to be lifted by lawmakers, former minister Andreas Loverdos on Monday dismissed the case as a “vile and stinking plot” and an act of “political hooliganism” hatched up by a “gang of criminals.”

PM Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to secure a record fifth term after almost complete results from Israel’s election suggest a new right-wing coalition.

And the weather forecast…

Cloudy in Attica this morning with the temperature expected to reach a high of 19 degrees Celsius.

