10.00 Νews in brief

Police detained more than 90 persons after it raided into 3 buildings in the area of Exarchia, that were seized by foreigners.

Britain will remain as a member state of the EU until 31 October, with the option to leave earlier if Theresa May can secure Commons support for the Brexit deal.

European council president, Donald Tusk, told “Please do not waste this time”.

Speaking afterwards, Theresa May insisted that the UK “can still leave on May 22 and not hold those European parliamentary elections” if parliament passes the withdrawal deal.

Finance Minister Eukleides Tsakalotos travels to Washington today to take part in the Spring Summit of the IMF. He is expected to meet IMF chief Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the Summit.

A new global study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), released on Wednesday, shows that middle-class incomes in Greece are among the lowest for European OECD member-states.

The study, entitled «Under Pressure: The Squeezed Middle Class», notes that average middle-class incomes for households in Greece after 2008 fell by nearly 6 percent annually.

Employees working at state hospitals are holding a work freeze until 3 pm and have gathered outside the Ministry of Labor. They demand their profession to be included in those considered unhealthy.

The groups representing food delivery workers in Athens and Thessaloniki have called on workers to join a 24-hour strike today to demand better working conditions.

Sunny in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 21 degrees Celsius.

