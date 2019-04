12.00 News in brief

High schools are closed today as the Greek secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) has called on members to join a 24-hour strike to protest changes to the higher education system.

A rally has been called at this hour at Propylaia on Panepistimiou street.

The decision of the Greek government to repay part of its IMF loan will top the agenda of talks of Finance Minister Eukleides Tsakalotos with IMF chief Christine Lagarde and Paul Thomsen in Washington DC, on the sidelines of the Fund’s Spring Summit.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is in Dubrovnik today to attend the 8th Summit of Central, East and Southeast European States and the People’s Republic of China – the so-called ’16+1′ initiative.

Greek MPs are next Friday to decide whether to lift the immunity of former health ministers Andreas Loverdos and Marios Salmas, who have been implicated in an alleged bribery scandal involving Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis.

A bomb hidden between bags of potatoes at an outdoor Pakistani market killed at least 16 people.

Cloudy and rainy in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 20 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 1 o’clock.

