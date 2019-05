12.00 News in brief

The electronic platform for repaying debts in up to 120 installments to insurance funds will open up tomorrow. The taxisnet platform for the repayment of debts to tax authorities, expected to be available since yesterday, will probably open up later in the day.

EU brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is in Athens today and is currently holding talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos Mansion.

The SYRIZA government and a package of relief measures and tax breaks it announced earlier this month will be judged by voters at this Sunday’s European Parliament and local elections, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

“Citizens needs to know that these polls are a vote of confidence in these measures or a mandate for their abolition,” Tsipras said in an interview with Antenna television.

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed on Tuesday in an interview with Alpha TV the hope for an election outcome that will immediately set political developments on course.

He underlined that the country cannot tolerate an extended pre-election period and that is why he is asking for early elections immediately after the European elections.

He also said that New Democracy’s main priority is the increase of income.

The Council of State ruled as unconstitutional the abolition of the 13th and 14th salary of public servants. ADEDY union announced that it will pursue the annulment of this decision

Water supplies to the Libyan capital and surrounding cities have been cut off after an armed group stormed a control room, leaving millions of people without water as summer temperatures begin to climb.

Partly cloudy with african dust in Attica this morning. The temperature at a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 1 o’clock.

