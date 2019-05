13.00 News in brief

Τhe electronic platform for repaying debts to insurance funds opens up shortly. Those eligible will be able to apply until September 30 and will repay their debts in up to 120 instalments.

A 37-year old has been arrested on Tuesday, when a group of about 15 people threw red paint at the Parliament façade. He will face the prosecutor today.

The Rouvikonas anarchist group claimed responsibility for the Parliament attack, in support of Koufodinas, a convicted terrorist of the November 17 group.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sent on Tuesday a message of victory speaking at a campaign rally in the city of Larissa in central Greece. Today he will address citizens at the city of Thessaloniki at 7.30 pm.

«The elections’ dilemma is «to move forward or backwards» ND’s leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said speaking at a campaign rally in suburb of Glyfada. Today he will address citizens at 7pm at Peristeri.

At 7.30 in the afternoon the head of Kinal party Fofi Gennimata will give a speech on Kotzia square.

At 8.00 Communist KKE party general secretary Demetris Koutsoubas will speak on Syntagma square.

Courts are closed from today until June 5, due to European parliament and regional elections.

License plates are returned by police to violators to facilitate the electoral process.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is in Athens from today until Friday.

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has pulled out of the ruling coalition days after two top party figures were caught up in a secret video.

And the weather forecast…

Cloudy weather is expected today in Attica with the possibility of light rain in the afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 27 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.