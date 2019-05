10.00 News in brief

Heavy traffic on Kifissou Avenue from Metamorphosi to Peristeri and from Renti to the coastal highway.

Disputes are on the rise, just 4 days before european parliament and regional elections.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greek voters to “close the path to those forces who do not hesitate…to divide people,” during a campaign rally in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday night. This afternoon at 7.30 he will give a speech at Heraklion on the island of Crete.

Conservative main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged Greeks from Peristeri to vote in the European elections, noting it is an opportunity for people to vent their frustration over the past four years of SYRIZA’s rule.

Today he will address the public in the northern Greek city of Florina.

Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis will hold his main campaign rally at Ermou street tonight at 8pm.

Νοone is allowed to obstruct the electoral process, Minister of Citizen protection Olga Gerovasili said, reacting to criticism by the opposition on the way police handled the case of those who threw paint against the Parliament building yesterday. Felony charges were pressed against the man who was arrested for the incident, a member of the Rouvikonas anarchist group.

State hospital Nimitz employees are holding a work freeze until noon.

Private medical healthcare centers are on a three-day strike.

To facilitate voters, all highways, the Rio Antirio bridge and the Attica ring road will be toll fee from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Sunday. Moreover, license plates are being returned until tomorrow, by the Municipal police.

Andrea Leadsom has resigned as the leader of the House of Commons, saying she no longer believed the government’s approach would deliver Brexit.

Leadsom, who has signalled she expects to launch a leadership bid, published her resignation letter after Theresa May resisted intense pressure to step aside.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 28 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 11 o’clock.

Listen here: