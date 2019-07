09.00 News in brief

Today is the one-year anniversary from the deadly fire in Mati, Eastern Attica that lead to the death of 102 people. At 9.30 a memorial service will be held at the Dormition of the Virgin church in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The government won a confidence vote in Parliament on Monday after a three-day debate on his administration’s policy statements.

Ten draft laws will be tabled until the end of the year, the Prime Minister stated. The first draft law will be dedicated to upgrading the state and the second to tax easing measures, which is expected to be discussed and voted next week with express procedures. He further committed himself in unblocking the 31 million-euro account dedicated to the fire victims.

At 11.30 am the funeral of Athina 984fm news editor and Alternate General director Giannis Ginis will take place at the Kifissia Cemetary. He died on Sunday after fighting cancer for years.

The US government is introducing a new fast-track deportation process that will bypass immigration courts.

Under the new rules, any undocumented migrants who can’t prove they have been in the US continuously for more than two years can be immediately deported.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica today, with the temperature expected to climb to 35 degrees Celsius.

