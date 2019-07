09.00 News in brief

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is currently visiting the ministry of tourism.

No smoking in state buildings, including the parliament, schools and hospitals.

The first draft-law is being tabled in Parliament today regarding the restructuring of the state. Among other provisions it foresees that ministers and parliamentarians cannot have another occupation, while serving their term.

Parliament’s ethics committee has recommended the lifting of former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis’ immunity from prosecution to pave the way for a judicial inquiry into accusations made by Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras that he recorded a private telephone conversation between two, as well as a charge of slander made by the head of the workers’ union of Greece’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), Stamatis Poulis.

The 11-member committee’s recommendation will be voted on in a plenary session of Parliament on July 30.

A man was murdered last night at a cafeteria in the suburb of Peristeri, after a quarrel. The police is searching for the assailant, who was allegedly with the victim at the cafeteria.

A fire is still burning in a forest area in Asopia, Tanagra, north of Attica. 173 firemen are on the spot with 42 fire engines, two aircrafts and two helicopters.

The head of the independent authority overlooking tax offices AADE, Giorgos Pitsilis, announced that all taxpayers will visit tax offices and other related services only by appointment.

Boris Johnson’s new cabinet will meet for the first time on Thursday morning, before the new prime minister addresses the House of Commons.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson gave key roles to leading Brexiteers.

Dominic Raab and Priti Patel returned to government as foreign secretary and home secretary respectively.

Sajid Javid became chancellor.

Sunny in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at 10 o’clock.

Listen here: