13.00 Νews in brief

The first draft-law is being tabled in Parliament today regarding the restructuring of the state. Among other provisions it foresees that ministers and parliamentarians cannot have another occupation, while serving their term.

Tοmorrow the new tax draft law that foresees a reduction in ENFIA property tax will be tabled in Parliament. It will be voted with express procedures by next week.

The Prime Minister visited the ministry of tourism to discuss the ministry’s priorities with the relevant minister, Haris Theoharis. The Prime Minister will hold a meeting shortly with businessman Spyros Latsis to discuss the Hellenikon project, southern Attica.

Police in Athens have launched a manhunt for the man behind a fatal shooting at a bar in the western suburb of Peristeri on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the suspect pulled out a gun after getting into an argument with a young man whom he had met at the bar, shooting him in the head from close range.

Much of Western Europe is expected to face record-breaking temperatures again, with its second heatwave in a month set to reach its peak.

A red alert has been issued in Northern France – with temperatures of 41C forecast in Paris.

The UK is expecting 39C heat and trains have been ordered to run more slowly to stop rail tracks buckling in the heat.

Belgian, German and Dutch temperature records could be broken for the second time in two days.

Sunny in Attica today with the temperature expected to reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.