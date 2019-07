11.00 Νews in brief

The first wave of holidaymakers has begun. The streets around the port of Piraeus are experiencing increased traffic at this hour.

At least 150 people are missing, feared drowned, after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Libya.

The boats were carrying some 400 people from a number of African and Arab countries when it sank 8km from the coast.

The UN’s refugee agency said it was the deadliest shipwreck in the Mediterranean so far this year.

European Commissioner for Immigration Dimitris Avramopoulos is in Athens today. He will hold talks shortly with minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias.

The first draft-law on upgrading the state was tabled in Parliament late last night. The tax draft-law is expected to be tabled today.

A biministerial meeting is underway, in an effort to better coordinate procedures of the ministries of Interior, Labor and Digital governance in order for pensions and other benefits to be faster distributed to beneficiaries.

The first meeting of the ministerial council is to take place at 4 in the afternoon, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Earlier the Prime Minister visited the ministry of Rural Development and Food.

Paris saw a record high temperature of 42.6C (108.7F) on Thursday, amid a heatwave that broke records across Western Europe.

A red alert was issued in north France. Germany also set a new national temperature record of 41.5C, passing the figure set just a day before.

Sunny in Attica this morning, with winds blowing at a speed of 6 on the Beauport scale. The temperature today will reach a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.

